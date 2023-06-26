Patrick J. Goodman

Patrick Joseph Goodman, 82, of Rochester, passed away after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body dementia on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Pat was born March 6, 1941 in Rochester to Al and Irene (Kuhl) Goodman. He attended St. Francis grade school and was a graduate of Lourdes High School. Pat grew up around automobiles which helped form his love for cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles. As a young boy, Pat helped his dad at the family service station. After graduation, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a mechanic working on helicopters. Pat had a passion for working on cars, which led him to opening and operating Goodman Auto Repair for over 35 years. Pat was a mentor to others, including his nephew, with all things mechanical. He was hardworking, loved a good joke and making others laugh, especially his nieces and nephews. Pat was patient and thoughtful. He was the caregiver for his mother for many years.

Pat is survived by his brother Michael (Julie) Goodman of Rochester; sister Luan Brownlee of Livonia, MI; nephew, Christopher (Lili) Goodman; niece, Jennifer (Paul) Johnson; nephew-in-law, David Kieras and great-nieces, Madison and Sierra Johnson and Kendall, Alexandra and Corinne Kieras. Pat was preceded in death by his niece, Julia Kieras; uncles, Father Del Goodman, Gerald Goodman, and by his aunt, Madeline Nichols.

Pat’s family wishes to thank the staff at Cottagewood for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial contribution may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 30, 2023 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com