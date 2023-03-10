Patrick Larkin

Patrick “Pat” Arthur Larkin, 86, of Rochester, MN passed away Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at Seasons Hospice after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester, with an hour of visitation prior.

Pat was born April 6th, 1936, in Caledonia, MN to Nell (Kenny) and Bill Larkin. He graduated from High School in 1954. Pat met his wife Patty while working at Dunn and Bradstreet which changed the course of his life as he had intended to join the Seminary. He served his country in the Air Force from 1954-1962. He and his wife Patty were married August 31, 1957, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN.

He worked for John Morrell Meats as a Salesman for 28 years, then moved on to selling Hearing Aids for Miracle Ear. His third career was selling beds at Select Comfort.

Pat enjoyed time with family, fishing, reading, cooking, time spent at the local health club where he loved to socialize and the occasional golf game. He was also a car enthusiast.

Pat is survived by his wife Patricia of 65 years, two daughters Theresa “Dave” Pecha of Eden Prairie, MN, Kelly Johnson “Dennis” of Rochester MN. Grandchildren, Aaron “Lizabe” Pecha of St. Paul, MN, Brooke “Jeff” Larson of Rochester, MN, great-grandchildren McKenzi and Noah. Favorite Cousin Ann “Ron” Grummert of Omaha, NE and many treasured family and friends.

Pat was well known for having a servant’s heart and putting the needs of his wife, Patty before his own.

He was preceded in death by Bill and Nell Larkin, Son Timothy Larkin, and Granddaughter Valerie Pecha, his brother William Larkin and Sister Ellen Schaenzer.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations sent to the Alzheimer’s Association. Burial will be held in the spring.