Patrick “Pat” Anthony Lund

Patrick Anthony Lund was born June 27, 1963 at St. Marys Hospital. He died there April 7, 2022. Pat, as he preferred to be addressed, exhibited courage, strength and an amazing will to live during his hospitalization. His death is beyond crushing to those who knew and loved him. As an accomplished youth athlete, particularly excelling in basketball, Pat spent countless hours perfecting a flawless jump shot in the Seeger’s backyard, Edison Elementary School, the YMCA, and any hoop he could find. He was a self-proclaimed “gunner” who was open the moment he stepped onto the court. While attending Mayo High School, Pat was part of the television production team, The Spartan Scene, where he delivered the sports. He was also editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Advocate. These two activities spurred his interest in sports reporting. He lettered in basketball and track at Mayo, graduating in June of 1982. Pat often joked that his St. Cloud State University college experience was like “trying to squeeze four years into six.” Upon graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1988, he headed off to an ABC television affiliate in Rapid City, South Dakota. After stepping in horse dung on his first assignment to cover a high school rodeo competition, he was forced to trade in his white Florsheim loafers for cowboy boots. A couple of years later, on his way to start a weekend sports anchor position in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Pat stopped to visit some friends at KTTC-TV, was offered a job, and never left. By keeping “Bernie Lusk’s chair warm,” Pat fulfilled a childhood dream of “getting into sporting events for free.” As a thirty-year fixture in the southeastern Minnesota sports reporting constellation, Pat masterfully, meticulously and skillfully highlighted the marvelous athletic accomplishments of youth. He cared deeply about his work and getting the story “right.” In doing so, he gained the admiration and respect of fellow reporters, athletes, parents, grandparents, coaches, athletic directors, referees, fans, and loyal viewers. His brilliant, unparalleled sports reporting career ended with his final broadcast on December 31, 2020 where he stated, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I got to stay home and do my job.” He left behind many cherished friends and colleagues at KTTC-TV, along with a legacy of mentoring younger television journalists and photojournalists, many of whom moved on to larger markets. Last April, he was honored to be the second inductee into the Tight End Hall of Fame, a loosely knit group of respected former coaches, athletic directors and assorted hangers on during at a breakfast ceremony at Charlies Pub and Eatery. Despite his highly visible public persona, Pat was a very private person who loved his family, assorted cats, soap operas, The Brady Bunch, Ole Miss football and hockey, baseball caps (each had its own story), the bleachers at Wrigley Field on a sunny day, college fight songs, Goldy’s Locker Room, the YMCA Men’s Health Club, getting fired by Herb Brooks, Winona State University, all athletic venues, TCF Bank Stadium, the “M” Club, the Somerby crew, and any televised sport. A lifelong University of Minnesota Golden Gopher fan, Pat was in his element riding the “Gopher Bus” to and from home Gopher football games where he held court in the last row of the bus. He adored the camaraderie and irreverent verbal jousting while tossing back a few cold ones, sometimes more. Survived by his wife Jamie (whom he married, fittingly, at home plate at Mayo Field), son Myles Flott (Clémence), parents Dr. Anthony L. and Mrs. Mary M. Lund, sister Dr. Sharon M. Lund (John), and brother Judge Kevin A. Lund (Diane (“Zap”), Bryan, Eric and Joseph), Pat passed on a Spirit that we now carry forth. The family intends to establish the Pat Lund Sports Journalism Foundation to support pre-elementary school dyslexia screening, reading education and post high school scholarships for area students. In honor of the joy, fun and infectious laughter Pat generated, some future gathering will take place for those who cared about him, so we can embrace one another and tell stories. Stay tuned.