Paul A, Smith, age 72, died in a motorcycle accident near Rapid City, South Dakota on September 3, 2022.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6-10 p.m. at the V.F.W Stary-Yerka Post #5727 in Zumbrota.

Paul Anthony Smith was born April 13, 1950, to Robert and Lorraine Smith in Marshall, MN. After living in Lind, MN for a brief time, Paul, his parents, and his sister Dawn, moved to Pine Island, MN, where they set down roots. During his youth, Paul enjoyed being with his father who was a teacher, coach, gun safety trainer, and municipal pool manager. As a young man, Paul was an avid swimmer, wrestler, and a marksman at the rifle range. During his high school years, Paul continued his passion for wrestling and was known for his toughness. Paul graduated from Pine Island High School in 1968 and was drafted into the Army shortly thereafter. However, before shipping out to basic training, he met his first wife, Marie Marvin. After completing basic training at Fort Bragg, NC, Paul and Marie were married in May of 1970. Their first child, Nicole, was born in November of 1970. Paul was assigned military station in Mainz, Germany where Nicole and Marie visited. After returning from military service, Paul and Marie took up residence in Zumbrota and their second child, Jacob, was born in May of 1976.

Paul was later remarried in 1987 to Kathleen Schau. The couple started the local restaurant, KP’s, which served the community incredible food for almost 20 years.

Paul worked for the Zumbrota Telephone Company for 46 years. He served the Zumbrota area with phone and internet service for 46 years and his work van was a constant in the community. He served as an assistant wrestling coach for the Zumbrota Tigers from 1983-1987.

Paul’s hobbies included riding his motorcycle, volunteering at wrestling tournaments, travelling with family/friends, ornithology, coin collecting, movies, old TV shows (loved Gunsmoke), and spending time with his 5 grandchildren. Those who knew Paul also knew he would give them the shirt off his back if it would help them.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Lorraine Smith and one sister: Dawn Christianson.

Paul is survived by his two children, Nicole (Brian) Cates of Phoenix, AZ and Jacob (Brigida) Smith of Zumbrota. He is further survived by grandchildren: Jordan and Hazel Cates of Phoenix, AZ, Alaina and Ansley Travo of Zumbrota and Vincent Smith of Zumbrota.

Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com