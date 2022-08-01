Paul Allan Finseth, 79, of Rochester, MN, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital, on July 29, 2022.

Paul was born on December 3, 1942, to Allan and Leona Finseth in Faribault, MN. He grew up in Kenyon, MN and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1960. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, where he majored in mathematics, continuing onto the UMN Law School where he graduated in 1967. Upon graduating, Paul enlisted in the US Army and spent time in Vietnam. He then returned to Rochester, MN where he started practicing law. He had practiced law at Dunlap & Seeger (previous Dunlap, Finseth, Berndt & Sandberg, P.A) up until his death.

Paul was referred to as the ‘Most Eligible Bachelor in Rochester’ until he caught the eye of Carole Dahle, from Rochester, MN, in 1975. They were married on October 9, 1976. They had an instant family with Carole’s 4 children from a previous marriage: Tod Dahle (Tess), Lesa Zawislak, Aaron Dahle (Sandra), and Jennifer Dahle (Barry). They spent the early years of their marriage boating on the Mississippi River, holding card club, traveling, and enjoying sporting events. Paul also enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada and hunting.

Paul is survived by his wife, Carole, his 4 stepchildren, 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Steven Zawislak.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with a grave-side ceremony at the Kenyon cemetery where he will be buried in the family plot.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Finseth family