Paul D. Peterson, age 90 of Blue Earth, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth. A time for visitation will be held from 10-11:30am, prior to the service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Paul was born on December 8, 1931 in rural Frost to Alfred and Agnes (Christian) Peterson. He attended Frost High School and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He married JoAnne C. Holmseth on December 22, 1956 at South Blue Earth Lutheran Church. The couple moved to their farm in 1957, where they raised their 3 daughters. Paul was a farmer through and through. He loved living out on the farm and his farm equipment. He also loved a good deal. Paul enjoyed traveling, playing cards with his neighbors, and watching the Minnesota Twins and MSU Basketball. He also enjoyed attending all kinds of sporting events for his grandkids. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Earth and was previously on the church council. Paul was also a member of the Advisory Board for Production Credit Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Carol (Steve) Yaggy of Rochester and Kristin Peterson of Blue Earth; grandchildren, Jordan (Jill) Yaggy, Kristin (Ben) Fritz, Emilie (Greg) Mahler, Hayley (Blane) Maher, Jonah Pirsig, and Whitney Pirsig; and great-grandchildren, Tucker and Paisley Maher; and great-grandson on the way, Henrik Paul Yaggy.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne; daughter, Beth Peterson; his parents, Alfred and Agnes; in-laws, Maynard and Josephine Holmseth; and siblings, LaVonne Volz, D. Burton Peterson, and Alphine Bennett.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Research Department at Mayo Clinic.