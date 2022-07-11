Paul D. Vomhof

Paul Vomhof, 64, of Fountain passed away at home on July 9, 2022 as a result of a heart attack. Paul grew up in the Christian faith and, although gone too soon, we are comforted by the knowledge that he is in Heaven sharing in the gift of eternal life.

Paul was born November 22, 1957 in Rochester to Claire and Dorene (Kohlmeyer) Vomhof. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Wykoff and graduated from Wykoff High School in 1976.

He married Linda Rieger on September 2, 1995 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, Minnesota.

He will be remembered for his thoughtfulness and his amazing memory. He remembered birthdays and made birthdays calls to friends and family 365 days a year. He remembered and repeated virtually every joke he ever heard. He had a number of different jobs from welding to construction to selling tools, but his favorite title was that of “GrandPaul” as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Linda: daughters Jenny (Lance) Wickland; Nan (Mark) Houle and Jolene (Roger) Scott; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Dorene Vomhof of Rochester: sisters, Dawn (Glen) Halvorsen of Lakeville MN; Marion (Dan) Vomhof of La Mesa CA; Muriel (Don) Vomhof of West Saint Paul; and Grace Adams of Eagan MN; brothers, Larry (Deb) Vomhof of Chatfield MN; Dean (Cheri) Vomhof of Gillette WY; sister-in-law, Greta Vomhof of Jacksonville FL; and brother-in-law Jim Brown of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his father, Claire Vomhof; brother, Lynn Vomhof and sister, Deb Brown.

Services will be held by Living Hope Community Church at Joy Ridge Event Center, 273 Mill Creek Road NW, Chatfield MN 55923 on Thursday, July 14th at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at Joy Ridge Event Center on Wednesday, July 13th from 5-7 pm and one hour before the 11:00 service on Thursday.

Private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, help a friend, help a stranger, “pay it forward” and hold your family close each and every day. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com