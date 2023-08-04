Paul Dale Russell was born on Sept. 27, 1931 in Jamestown, ND. Paul passed away on June 6, 2023 in Eustis, FL in the loving presence of his wife Tyva Diane Foley.

Paul’s early life was on the family farm in Claremont, MN with parents Clarence and Matilda and nine siblings. In high school he dove into sports and drama. After serving in the Korean War, he returned to Claremont, marrying Tyva in 1955. They started a hobby farm in Pine Island, MN. Paul had a long-standing career at IBM.

His true passion was his farm and family, plus nature, yardwork, sculpture-making and 4-H. He brought spirit, humor and adventure to his church, travels and as a Boy Scout leader. Paul and Tyva retired to their lake home in Eustis after roaming the US in their RV. Paul embraced community service with the Red Cross, VFW, FEMA and the Veterans program.

Paul earned his Father’s Best badge award and wore it with pride. His kids boast of his hard work ethic, his charismatic magnetism, generosity, Energizer bunny enthusiasm and family-first mentality. He was handsome in a black tie or bib overalls.

He joins grand-daughter Megan, sons Jeffrey and Daniel, brother Lt. Eugene Russell, who died serving near Paul in Korea, sisters Patricia and Rose, and brothers Ralph and Glenn. He is survived by his much-loved siblings Barbara, Dorothy, Carolyn and Kenneth. Children are Michael (Marcia), Scott (Rodolfo), (Leisa), Tamara (Tim) Felegy and Todd (Karen). Loved grandchildren are Ryan (Missy), Molly, Zachary, Kayla (Ken), Brian (Allie), James (Liz), Cory, Amy and Tyler. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and loved ones.

May God grant Paul the opportunity to keep using his hands and lend us fond memories of his handshakes and hugs. “Your part is to reflect My Glory. I am the Lord!” Psalm 105-4. Service is on Friday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 2030 S Cedar Ave, Owatonna, MN. Luncheon to follow. Online memorial is at baldwincremation.com