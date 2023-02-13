Paul E. Fitzpatrick

Paul Edward Fitzpatrick, 93, died Feb. 10, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Community. He was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Rochester, MN, to Daniel and Clara (Elliott) Fitzpatrick.

Paul graduated from Rochester High School 1947. He was married to Marion Brehmer from 1949 until her death in 1967. He was married to Joanne “Jo” White from 1969 until her death in 2002. He was married to Helen Yule from 2003 until her death in 2017.

Paul belonged to Operating Engineers Local 49. He worked in the construction field and owned Fitz’s Crane Service for 15 years. He raced stock cars for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, riding dune buggies, snowmobiling and traveling. His favorite place to travel was Aruba. He was a fun-loving, happy-go -lucky man, even winning “funniest man on ship” on cruises he went on.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by fiancée, Lou Gander; sons: James, Craig and Jerry Fitzpatrick; daughters: Gail White-Lyons and Terry Snyder; brother, Joe Fitzpatrick; son-in-law, Doug Murphy, and daughter-in-law, Sarah Fitzpatrick.

He is survived by his children: Mike Fitzpatrick (Linda Weiberg) of Mazeppa, Terri Murphy of Dodge Center, Jodi (Dick) Hodge of Rochester, Sheila Haskin of Kasson, Jeff Fitzpatrick (Kris Filstrup) of Blaine, Val (Brad) Felske of Largo, FL, and Bob Fitzpatrick of Lombaard IL; sister, Marian Heins of Rochester; sister-in-law, Ann Fitzpatrick of Rochester; daughters-in-law: Kelly Fitzpatrick of Rochester, and Sandy Fitzpatrick of Pine Island; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester on Wed., Feb 15, from 4-7pm. A service of remembrance will be held on Thurs., Feb 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester at 1:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service.

A special thank you to Cottagewood #5 and Season’s Hospice for the wonderful care and love our father got from the staff. Prefer memorials to Season’s Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com