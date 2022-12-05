Paul Edward Feind, 79, of Rochester, passed away with family at his bedside on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born February 19, 1943, in Rochester, MN, to Julius and Georgia Feind (Brintnall). He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1961, and married Jacquelyn “Jackie” C. Rahn, on August 10. 1963. Jackie preceded him in death on December 26, 2015.

Paul retired from the Rochester Police Department on June 30, 1997, after a very rewarding 27-year career as a Patrolman. While working as a Patrolman, he went to college and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Mary’s University. He worked many jobs in his life starting as an 11-year-old paperboy delivering the Rochester Post-Bulletin. He worked many other jobs as a youth including as a busboy and cook at Chicken Delight restaurant. Paul also worked for 6 years at Marigold prior to being hired by the Rochester Police Department.

Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his two granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. A few of his favorite hobbies included bowling, golfing, and visiting casinos. He participated in many bowling leagues and was inducted into the Rochester Area Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame on September 21, 2003. Paul was a “bingo caller” for many years at the Rochester Elks Club and worked as the Elks gambling manager part-time after his retirement. He is a member of the Rochester Elks Club, Rochester Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and was a very active member of the Rochester Police Benevolent Association.

Paul is survived by his daughter Cindy (Bill) Reiland of Rochester, his granddaughters, Christine (Kevin) Kallas, and Stephanie Reiland, both of Rochester, great grandchildren Alison and Caleb Kallas of Rochester, brothers Julius “Sonny” (Barb) Feind, Kenneth (Gladys) Feind, both of Rochester, and John (Jeanna) Feind of Byron, and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and brothers Lloyd Feind and Charles “Chuck” Feind.

Visitation for Paul will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, along with one hour before the funeral. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Fr. James Berning officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.

Macken Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a condolence or memory of Paul with the family, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

Paul’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff of the Mayo Clinic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, or the Paul and Jackie Feind Lourdes Foundation Scholarship.