Paul Francis Douglas, 82, of Rochester, MN died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Seasons Hospice House.

Paul was born on October 29, 1939, in Spring Valley, MN to Merton and Dena (Lingbeck) Douglas. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1958. On November 12, 1960, he married Harriet Ann Reimann. The couple lived in Spring Valley and the surrounding area until 1969 when they bought the family farm in Byron, MN where they lived for 43 years and raised their family. Paul farmed and worked a variety of occupations, eventually retiring in 2010. In 2012, the couple moved to Rochester, MN.

Paul enjoyed dancing, traveling, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Paul was always the first to lend a helping hand, which he loved to do, making him well respected by all. Unfortunately, he suffered from Parkinson’s disease limiting his ability to do this. He rallied many times and fought so hard to stay, eventually succumbing to complications related to Parkinson’s. The disease took away many things, but it did not take away his sense of humor or compassion for others.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet; three daughters, Lori (Jeff) Aufderhar, Nancy (Kevin) House, and Jennifer (Brandon) Ferrier; 6 grandchildren, Jesse (Tammy) Lawson, Jerad Lawson, Steven (Kristi) House, Amanda House (Adam Schow), Kaitlin Ferrier, Connor Ferrier; two step-grandchildren, Ashley and Alexis Jablonski; one great-granddaughter, Lucy House; two sisters, Evelyn Anderson of Brainerd, MN, and Carol (Jim) Schimek of Wellton, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Dena; three brothers, Donald, Clifford, and Duane Douglas; brothers-in-law, Joe Peterson and Arlen Anderson; sister-in-law, Donna “Ricky” Douglas; parents-in-law, Jacob “Jack” and Minerva Reimann; and one nephew, Steven Peterson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Nirmala Reinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in the Frankford Cemetery in Spring Valley, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice House or Frankford Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com