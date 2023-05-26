Paul Garry

Paul William Garry, 94, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Care Center in Lake City. He was born November 17, 1928, in Wykoff, MN to William and Mary (Healy) Garry.

You didn’t need to know Paul for long before you’d learn that he grew up in Chatfield, MN, graduating from Chosen Valley High School in 1948. He played on Chatfield’s “undefeated, untied, and un-scored upon” football team outscoring their opponents 254-0.

Following time at St. Mary’s Hospital with polio, Paul served in the US Army for two years, and then began his 30-year career with Northwestern Bell, US West, and Quest.

After his retirement he and his wife Jil had a popcorn shop in Minneapolis and then moved to Lake City where they opened Treats and Treasures.

Paul was active in the Lake City community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Great River Homes, the Chamber of Commerce, and Kiwanis. While Paul’s contributions to the Kiwanis effort were many, his favorite involvement was with the Aktion Club.

Paul was preceded in death by his first wife Sylvia Luedke and his parents, and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Jil Garry of Lake City; and children Sara (Randy) Heineke of Rochester, Stacy Garry, and Susan (Dave) Lindemer both of Brainerd, and Shawn Garry of Arden Hills; and grandchildren, Kate Garry, and Nick Lindemer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Lake City Kiwanis Tree Project, the Lake City Kiwanis Aktion Club, or drop off a roll of quarters at the Lake City Care Center for bingo.

