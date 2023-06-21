Paul Joseph “Joe” Dallman, Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Joe was born at 5:55 p.m. on March 31, 1943, at Lake City General Hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. His parents were Paul H. and Hazel B. (Harwick) Dallman, and Paul worked in a sheet metal factory for a couple of years. The family of three moved back to Minnesota and made their home at Ryan’s Bay on Lake Zumbro and then moved to Oronoco in 1947.

Joe attended eight grades at Oronoco School, ninth grade at Central Junior High in Rochester, and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961. In 1963, Joe bought the Oronoco home place from his parents and after marrying the love of his life, Cathi, on February 29, 1964, the two settled down and raised their family.

Joe worked at General Trading, Marigold Dairy and Hiller Carpets for several years. In 1968, after graduating from the St. Paul Barber School, he began his barbering career at Swanger’s Barber Shop in the Kahler Hotel Subway. In 1980, the shop was bought and changed to Dallman Barbers, and he continued cutting hair until retiring in 2008.

In 1970, Joe joined the Oronoco Kiwanis Club and was an elected Oronoco City Council official for several years. He then joined the Rochester Masonic Lodge #21 in 1972 and became a 32nd Degree Scottish-Rite Mason. He then joined the Rochester Area Shrine Club in 1972 and the Rochester Zagalas Car Club in 1974 driving in many parades to benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. He also was a member of the Rochester Rotary Club in 1981. In 2017, he was nominated as “Shriner of the Year”. In 2004 his wife Cathi bought him a yellow 2004 Corvette for his birthday so he could join the Rochester Area Corvette Enthusiasts Club (RACE), do many more parades, and have fun with a great group of people.

Paul “Joe” is survived by the love of his life, Cathi (Kathleen Hoffman), daughter, Zoei Dallman Pritchard (John) and two grandsons, Tyler, and Josh. He was preceded in death by his parents, half-sisters, D. Irene Markee and Jean Hickok and son, Trevor Paul Dallman (1997).

We would like to say, “Thank You” to the St. Mary’s Palliative Team for your extraordinary care!

Memorials are suggested to Shriner Children’s Hospital (www.shrinerschildrens.org/en); Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer’s Research or to a charity of your choice.

A memorial service for Joe will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 1, at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904). A visitation with be held Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5 - 7 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901) and an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Dallman family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.