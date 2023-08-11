Paul Krueger

Paul Gerard Krueger, 62, died August 7, 2023, in Spring Valley, Minnesota.

Paul was born August 31, 1960 in Mankato to Hugo and Agnes (Miller) Balk, Sr. He attended Eyota School and graduated from Eyota High School.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Norelle; siblings, Judy Balk, Mankato; Dan (Becky) Balk of Isanti; Sue (Larry) Gilster of St. Peter; Hugo Balk, Jr. of Waseca; Cyndy (Joe Butler) of Burnsville; Kriss Bidwell of St. Peter; Pete Balk of Mankato; Tess (Pat) Moran of Kanab, Utah; Jeff Krueger of Rochester; Rick (Rowann) Pepper of Mankato and numerous nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Michael Balk; and sister-in-law Marlene Balk.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Covenant Family Church, 709 North Riverfront Dr., Mankato, MN.

Memories and condolences of Paul may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com