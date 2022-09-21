Paul R. Allen

Paul Raymer Allen died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Homestead at Rochester.

Paul was born September 1, 1936 in Owatonna, MN to Merle and Lucy (Larson) Allen. Paul graduated from Owatonna High School in 1954. He then graduated from South Dakota State College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy with high Honors. Paul also received a Master’s in Pharmacy from South Dakota State College.

Paul moved to Rochester in 1961. He married Beverly J Smail on October 17, 1959 and had 2 children, Elizabeth and Thomas. Paul worked as president of Weber and Judd, Snyders, Econo Foods, HyVee North and South, and Third Ward Alderman for 13 years. He was president of Downtown Council and President of RAEDI. He was a council Representative of RPU Board, County Planning and Zoning Board. He also was President of MN Field Trial Association and coached youth baseball from teeball to American Legion Baseball.

Paul was a proud member of Rochester Lodge No. 21 Free Masons for 50 years. He served as Secretary and Building Manager of the Mason Center for many years.

Paul was also a member of York Rite and Osman Shrine.

Paul liked hunting, fishing, dog training and playing pool. He loved seeing and watching his granddaughters, great granddaughter and great grandson.

Paul is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Keiji); son Thomas (Debra) Allen; granddaughters Ariana Allen (Brett Chatman), Deanne (Aaron) Engen; great grandson Jayden Celius; and great granddaughter Emma Engen.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents, Merle and Lucy; and his brother Douglas.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home Remembrance and Reception Center (5482 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN) on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00pm.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Allen family