Paul R. Voxland

Paul Richard Voxland, age 84, of rural Kenyon, died at his home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 29, 1938 in Red Wing, Minnesota the son of Manton and Terra (Young) Voxland. He grew up on a farm in Holden Township, graduated from Kenyon High School in 1956 and the University of Minnesota Ag School in 1959. Paul served in the United States Army from October 6, 1956 until his honorable discharge from the Reserves on January 15, 1964.

On May 6, 1960, he married Margaret Rohe and the couple made their home on the family farm in Holden Township where they raised their family. Paul was a farmer and in retirement drove bus for Held Bus Service for 26 years. He was a faithful member of Holden Lutheran Church, was a FFA member, a 4H leader and a 50 year participant in the Minnesota State Fair, a member of the National Pork Producers, served on the Goodhue County Soil and Water Board for 30 years and a life-long member of the NRA.

He enjoyed wood working and made pencil boxes, clocks, cutting boards, memory chests and chairs. Every granddaughter received a cedar chest at graduation and the grandsons received a rifle. He also loved the woods around the farm and enjoyed deer hunting, but admitted he mostly enjoyed looking at the trees while hunting.

He is survived by his children, Matthew (JoEllen) Voxland of Kenyon, Andrew (Jean) Voxland of Kenyon, William (Peggy) Voxland of Savage, Janice Voxland (David Phillips) of Red Wing and Collins (Jen) Voxland of Zumbrota; 12 grandchildren, Terra (Aaron) Haugen, Laura (Joe) Walter, Hanna Voxland, Jennifer (Duncan) Lohmann, Ashley (Luke) Yunker, Natalie Voxland (Nate Berg), Daniel Voxland, Leah Voxland, McKenna Brandt, Hayden Voxland (Megan Ryan), Calven Voxland and Adelyn Voxland; 9 great grandchildren, Audrey Haugen, Stella Haugen, Gretta Haugen, Brody Lohmann, Caden Lohmann, Caleb Yunker, Brooks Yunker, Jack Walter and Margaret Walter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manton and Terra; wife, Margaret Voxland (2008) and siblings, Lois Utter, Marilyn Miller, Maxine Avery and Virginia Schrader.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon on Thursday, June 22nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Holden Lutheran Church on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Holden Lutheran Church, rural Kenyon with Pastor Dustin Hader officiating. Interment will be in the Holden Lutheran Cemetery with military honors by the Kenyon Color Guard.