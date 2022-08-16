Pauline Ellen (Garlick) Billington

Pauline Ellen Billington (Garlick) was born in Oneida, NY and raised on a dairy farm in Clevelend, NY. Born to Eva and Raymond, the youngest of 5 children, they were brought up loving Jesus. After high school, she attended Seminary in Johnson City, NY where she met the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Eldon Billington. They were Married on June 18, 1966. Pauline worked at IBM in Endicott, NY and put in a transfer to the closest place to Missouri, Rochester, MN.

In Rochester, they joined the Rochester Water Shows, bought a hobby farm, and had two daughters Bonnie and Barbie. Pauline and Eldon were a true team and did everything together. Pauline was the most amazing caretaker to her daughter Barb who had a brain tumor at age 11. In 1997, Pauline retired from IBM after 31 years and they moved to Greencastle, MO. Pauline loved being a wife to her husband, a mother to her two daughters, and a grandma to Isaiah, Beau, and Ionee. As a husband-and-wife team, they enjoyed fishing, hunting, and worshipping through song and sermons. Pauline had a servant’s heart and was the most incredible host to people who visited her home throughout the years. Her hope is that everyone she loved here on Earth will meet her in Heaven someday.

In March 2022, Pauline was diagnosed with Lung Cancer and fought courageously to stay here on Earth for her family. On August 8th, 2022 she went to her Heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pauline is survived by her husband Eldon Billington, her two daughters Bonnie Billington Packer (Mike), Barb Billington, her three grandchildren Isaiah, Beau and Ionee Jurrens, who will remember her for her kindness, love, and patience for everyone.

Cards or Memorials to the family can be dropped off at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union C/O Billie (Bonnie) Packer.