Pearl A. Busby, 85, left her loved ones on earth to be with loved ones in heaven on March 23, 2022 after recently moving to Palm Bay, Florida due to health reasons.

She was born on July 15, 1936 in Goodhue County, MN to Albert and Minnie (Lerfeld) Decker. She graduated from Goodhue High School in 1954 and later went on to school to earn an LPN nursing degree. Pearl worked at various hospitals, the Zumbrota Care Center, and Dr. Robert Thompson Clinic in Zumbrota, MN.

On January 15,1955 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Busby at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. LeRoy passed away in 2008. They have two children, Vicky and Allan.

She is survived by her children, Vicky Bakkedahl (Deer River, MN) Allan Busby (Jane) of Palm Bay, Florida, 4 grandchildren; Ben (Jim) Nelson, Angela (Pat) Busby, Nicholas (Jessica) Busby and Kelly Busby, and 3 great-grandchildren; Shawn, Zachary and Kaelynn Busby. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, husband, brothers and sister’s in-law, cousins, and many dear friends.

Thank you to Palm Bay Memory Care, St. Francis Reflections Hospice and many special friends who helped Pearl live independently as long as she did. A special thank you to Kathy Skovbroten for always being there for her.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, MN with Pastor Wayne Schoch officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Zumbrota City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the burial.

