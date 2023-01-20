Peggy J. James

Peggy Jean James, age 65, of Eyota passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 after her five year battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born December 13, 1957 in Lawton, Oklahoma she was the daughter of Eugene and Ida Arndt. Peggy was a graduate of Chosen Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army as a Morse code interpreter. She enjoyed many years in food service, working with people was one of her passions.

Peggy met the love of her life Frank James in 1984 and together they raised their blended family, eventually settling back in the Midwest near Peggy’s family. Peggy enjoyed crocheting for her loved ones, reading, gardening, camping, fishing, cooking, and spending time with family. Peggy will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Peggy is survived by husband Frank James; daughters Naomi James and Heather James; parents Eugene and Ida Arndt; siblings Marge [Lowell] Dohlman, Mark Arndt and Barb [Jay Arndt] Schilling; grandchildren Abby Speltz, Matt Speltz, Luke Speltz, and Violet James; and several beloved nephews and nieces. Peggy was predeceased by her brother Jay Arndt and grandparents Eddie and Gladys Arndt.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Mayo Clinic Radiology and Oncology staff, Mayo Clinic hospital staff, and Mayo Clinic Hospice staff that continuously provided amazing care and concern for Peggy during her treatment. The examples of above and beyond compassion are too long to list.

Peggy requested a celebration of life be held at the Eyota American Legion as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Peggy’s loved ones join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Eyota American Legion 11 N Madison Ave, Eyota, MN 55934 on Sunday January 29th, 2023, 1pm-4pm.