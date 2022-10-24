Penelope Ryan

Penelope (Penny) Ryno, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Season Hospice House in Rochester. She had been diagnosed in June with Pancreatic cancer.

Penny was born on November 3, 1932, in Washington D.C. She graduated from George Washington High School and Vermont Junior College for Girls and then on to Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa where she met her husband, Richard (Dick) Ryno. On May 10, 1958, she married Dick at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Thiensville, Wisconsin, but lived in Milwaukee. They moved to Rochester in 1961 for Dick’s job with IBM. Penny became employed with Bachman’s Floral where she retired after twenty-two years.

Penny was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church where she was involved with CFM (Christian Family Movement, the Rosary Committee, and the Social Concerns Committee, and was a marriage counselor leader with her husband. She and her husband also hosted domestic and international students in their home. Penny was active in the Rochester Garden and Flower Club, the Senior Center (now 125 Live), volunteered her services at the Senior Net Computer Lab, was a Senior Election Judge, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, and a volunteer with Mayo Civic Theatre. She became Queen of the Red Hat Society and President of the Gramercy Park Cooperative Board where she resided for the past four years and was active with various committees. Penny enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading, watching sports, and gardening, which are just a few of the many activities she loved doing with her family and friends.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael of Phoenix, AZ., and Kevin (Carolyn) Ryno of Rochester; three daughters, Linda Ryno (Fred Amster) of Huntington, N.Y., Deb (Kevin) Cardille of Oronoco, and Pamela Ryno of Sun City, AZ.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Unalane Ablondi of Alexandria, Virginia; and her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ryno.

The visitation will take place in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN on Friday, October 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, with the Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, American Cancer Society and Seasons Hospice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com