Peter Berg

Peter James Berg, 82, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday morning, February 6, 2022, at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester with his family by his side. Peter was born on January 14, 1940, in Holmen, Wisconsin to James and Anna (Evenson) Berg. He attended school in Holmen and graduated from Holmen High School in 1958. He went on to the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology. Peter served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era from 1963 to 1965. On June 15, 1968, he married Carole Warmka at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester.

Peter was employed by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester from 1965 – 2001 as a Laboratory Technologist. He was a member of the Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, the Golden K Kiwanis in Rochester, Civil War Round Table, WWII Roundtable, and the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry (Re-Enactment). After living and working in Rochester since 1965 the Berg’s moved to Lake City in 2008. Peter was also a very active member of the Lake City Kiwanis Club.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Carole Berg of Lake City; a daughter, Kirsten Berg of Wabasha; a son, Benjamin (Jill Gooselaw) Berg of Crystal; two grandchildren, Olivia, and Charles; a sister, Ruth (Richard) Huston of Green Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings, and two brothers, Harris, and Virgil.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 3rd Ave SW in Rochester with Pastor Beth Krolak officiating. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Masks are encouraged at the visitation, and they are required at the church. Please practice social distancing

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com