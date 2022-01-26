SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Peter Frederick Vilter

Published January 26, 2022 10:03 AM
MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA - December 20, 2021, age 89. 

Preceded in death by parents Ernest Vilter and Florence Vilter (nee Rosenheimer); wife Judith Vilter (nee Morris); grandson Eric Erickson.

Survived by brothers Thomas Vilter and Lance Vilter; children Paul Vilter (Mary) and Ann Erickson (John); grandchildren Bob Erickson (Becki), Peter M. Vilter, Julia Shakespear (Ben), Carolyn Vilter, and Caroline Erickson; great-grandchildren Henry and Charles Erickson. 

A service is planned for both Peter and Judith on June 4, 2022 at the Rosenheimer Family Cemetery in Slinger, Wisconsin.

Memorials preferred to Rotary International

