Peter Henry Solinger

With heavy hearts, the family of Peter Solinger announce his death at the age of 87 on Wednesday, March 2. Peter was born in Richmond, MN to John and Eva (Lenarz) Solinger. He fell in love with Marilyn (Buettner) while Marilyn was vising her cousins in Richmond and they married on August 31, 1957. He served in the Army and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Olympia, Washington. They raised their family in Rochester, Minnesota, where Peter owned The Rochester Visitor publishing company. He was very active in the community including serving as City Council member for 20 years, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rochesterfest parade chairman, and president of the League of Minnesota Cities. Peter enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. In retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He could always be talked into a round of golf, a game of cards or a fishing trip. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, and his children: Shereen, Jeff (Nancy), Doug (Amy), and Karen (Pete), as well as 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings John, Claren “Sis”, Merl and Bob. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Church of St. Michael in Farmington, MN. Visitation will be prior to Mass at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18.