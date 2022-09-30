Peter John Dick from Windsor, CO passed away on September 29th, 2022, at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Wabasha, MN on September 23rd, 1948 to John and Mildred (Sexton) Dick. He graduated from Elgin-Millville High School in 1966. He served his country proudly as a Staff Sergeant (SSGT) in The United States Airforce in Vietnam from 1966-1970. He received the Airman’s Medal, for risking his life to save the pilot of a burning Vietnamese aircraft.

After leaving the Air Force, he started working for Phillips Pipeline where he had a successful career as a welder and then a terminal supervisor in La Junta, CO. He was known for his ability to problem solve and fix anything.

There wasn’t a person Peter wouldn’t talk to or was willing to help. He was not only a great mentor to others, but offered a lot of valuable advice. He was always on the go and had a project that he was working on. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family, friends and complete strangers alike.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred (Sexton) Dick, his sister Doris (Dick) Grovdahl, sister in-law Patricia (Young) Dick, and brother in-law George Grovdahl.

Peter leaves behind his wife Janet (Page) Dick. His two children John Dick and Melanie (James J.J.) Vanhook. Grandchildren Allen Smith, Joshua Vanhook, Hannah Gallagher, and Sarah Vanhook. Sister Mary (Bob) Press, brother Jerry (Paula) Dick, sister Rita (Mark) Schmitt, brother Dale (Jeanne) Dick, Randy (Jane) Dick. Brother in-law Alan and Denie Page. Many nephews and Nieces.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church - West Albany in rural Millville MN with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites performed by the Millville American Legion. Immediately after, a Celebration of Life at the Millville American Legion.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Millville Minnesota Veterans Memorial Fund.