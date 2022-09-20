Philip A. Erickson

Philip (Phil) A. Erickson age 96, died on September 18, 2022, at home. He was born on September 29, 1925, to Peter and Alpha (Hanson) Erickson in Pilot Mound Township. On November 7, 1959, he married Helen Enderson at Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargent Minnesota.

Phil graduated from Chatfield High School, and he went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War 2. After his discharge, he worked on the family farm in Pilot Mound, a grocery store in Chatfield and then worked at IBM in Rochester and retired after 32 years of employment. After retiring, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, church activities and community service.

Phil is survived by his wife Helen of 62 years and three daughters. His daughters are Mary (fiancé Arnie Faust) Baker, Lisa (Jerry) Bluhm and Linda (David) Hackman. He had 7 grandchildren: Zachary Baker, Drew Baker, Blake Baker, Trevor Bluhm, Marissa Bluhm, Kinsley Hackman, and Synneva Hackman. He also has 3 step grandchildren; Shane (Amy) Baker, Jeremy (Amy) Bluhm, Jenna (Breanna Tyrrel) and 3 step great grandchildren; McKenna Baker, Lucas Baker, and Kamryn Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Arnold, Myron, Milton, Merlin, and sister Arlene.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday September 22, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minnesota with Pastor Shelley Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family sincerely appreciates the support and care given by Mayo Hospice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Erickson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.