Philip C. Burnett

Philip Burnett, 93, of rural Rochester, MN, died at St Marys Hospital in Rochester on May 17, 2023.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Elsa and Leo, his beloved wife, Marilyn, his sister, Carolyn, and his dog, Jake. He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Matt) Brown, Jennifer Burnett, and Theresa (Fred) Richards and grandchildren, Thomasin (Fionnuala), Nura, Theo, Freddy, Lauren, and Alex. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, Richard, Paul, and Ann.

Philip was born April 4, 1930, in Mankato, MN and grew up in Albert Lea. He graduated from St John’s University in Collegeville, MN in 1952, where he later returned to join the monastery as Brother Meinrad for three years. Philip was deeply religious and cared for others as he did himself.

He moved to Rochester in 1960 to work at Mayo Clinic in the Amino Acid lab, which he supervised for many years. He also conducted research.

Philip married Marilyn (Vail) on May 26, 1962, and they purchased the property they owned until his death. They raised their three daughters there and lived off the land as much as possible in accordance with their principles.

Philip had many passions and interests, including nature, conservation of natural resources, genealogy, trigonometry, drawing, wood carving, building furniture, and doing things “the good old-fashioned way.” He enjoyed his alone time but loved visitors and had many close friends and family members.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00am in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial is in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Winona, MN. Memorials preferred to Channel One Food Shelf, Dorothy Day, Elder Network (providing services to all elderly people and their families on a sliding fee scale), or animal charity of choice.

