Philip F. Schmalz

A memorial service for Philip Frederick Schmalz of Rochester, MN, will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 PM at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church. Wearing of masks is required. The service will be live streamed at zumbrolutheran.org.

Phil was born November 15, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, to Irma (Kuesel) and Frederick D. Schmalz. He was raised in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated from Edina High School in 1959. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Valparaiso University in 1963 and a Master of Science degree from Northern Illinois University in 1969. Phil did additional graduate work in physiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In 1974, Phil moved to Rochester and began his career at Mayo Clinic as a Research Technologist in GI Physiology until his retirement in 2005.

Phil and Betty Danielson met on a blind date and were married October 11, 1975, in Clara City, MN. They lived in Rochester with their children Jonathan and Kathryn. A person of many interests, Phil enjoyed doing woodworking, building furniture for his family and remodeling their home of 42 years. Phil’s love of aviation was lived out as a 40-year member of the Minnesota Soaring Club where he served on boards and held offices in both the Soaring Club and Stanton Airport. His joy was giving others the experience of soaring with sailplane flights over Stanton and Cannon Falls. Phil and Betty enjoyed road trips to many US states. Other travel included Australia, European river cruises and the Canadian Maritimes.

Phil was an active member of Zumbro Lutheran Church. He served on many committees and used his woodworking skills to build furniture and choir room cabinets for Zumbro. Phil and Betty found much joy singing in the Zumbro Lutheran Choir and being involved in choir activities. Prior to joining Zumbro Lutheran, Phil, Betty and children were charter members of Hosanna Lutheran Church.

Phil died peacefully in the early hours of December 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys campus with Betty, Jon and Katie at his bedside. Phil was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease in the spring of 2021, with a steady decline in his health. He was able to celebrate his 80th birthday with extended family and wishes from so many friends.

Phil is survived by his wife Betty, son Jonathan (Laura) Schmalz and daughter Kathryn Schmalz, grandchildren Autumn and Noah Schmalz; brother Peter (Elly) Schmalz of Landenberg, PA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary (Danielson) and David Nickel, a nephew and three nieces and many beloved cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Irma Schmalz.

Gifts in memory of Phil Schmalz may be sent to the Zumbro Lutheran Choir/Organ Fund or Mayo Clinic Pulmonary Research, 200 First St SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schmalz family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com