Philip G. Denny, 88, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, died on Tuesday (March 1, 2022) of natural causes at Edenbrook Care Center in Rochester, Mn, where he had been a resident for the past 4 years.

Philip George Denny was born on December 21, 1933 in Austin, MN to Edwin

and Alberta(Bucholz) Denny. He grew up in Austin, attended school there

graduating from Austin H.S. in 1951. He lived in Austin and began employment as an automobile mechanic. Philip was married on June 6, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville to Marilyn J. Weber. After their marriage the couple lived in Austin before moving to Stewartville in 1961, where they raised their children and continued to live for many years. Philip was owner/operator of the Oasis 66 and the Shell service stations both on Main Street in Stewartville for over 20 years. Phil was also employed as a custodian with the Stewartville School District for many years, until his retirement. Marilyn was a homemaker and also was employed at Boyums, Snyder Drug Store and the Stewartville Care Center. Mrs. Denny died on June 9, 2004. Phil was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville and the Stewartville Volunteer Fire Department serving 18 years in various capacities, including Fire Chief. He also enjoyed volunteering on the “Chain Gang” on Friday nights at SHS football games, marking first downs along the sidelines. He enjoyed fishing, following the MN Twins, trips to the casino with Marilyn and time spent with family.

A special thank you to the Staff at Eden Brook Care Center for taking such great care of Phil.

Phil is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons - Jeff(Sue) Denny and Steven(Carol) Denny both of Stewartville; Diane Postier of Rochester and Susan(Bill) Gehrman of Longville, Mn; 2 sisters - Jean(Frank) Weber of Stewartville and Joan(Robert) Thompson of Grand Meadow, Mn; 6 grandchildren- John(Sheena )Denny, Barbie(Shawn) Sparrow, Albert Denny( Lauren Jenson), Seth Denny, Tyler Denny, Kim Wilkerson; 3 Great grandchildren - Carter Denny, Lexi Sparrow, Braddley Wilkerson. He was preceded in death by his wife - Marilyn, daughter -Yvonne Wilkerson, son in law - Kirk Postier, his parents and brothers - Vernon Denny and Kenneth Denny.

A Memorial service for Phil will take place at 1:00 PM on Sunday( March 6, 2022) at Zion Lutheran in Stewartville with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take 1 hr. prior to the service. The Denny Family suggests memorials to the Stewartville Fire Department. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Phil are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com