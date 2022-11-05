Phyllis A. Bennett, 86, a longtime rural High Forest, MN resident died on Thursday (November 3, 2022) of natural causes at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester, MN.

Phyllis Ann Trask was born on August 3, 1936 in Bassett, IA to Ralph and Margaret (Wisher) Trask. She grew up on the family farm in Iowa, attended country school and graduated high school in 1954. Phyllis was married on May 26, 1956 in Austin, MN to Darrell L. Bennett. Following their marriage, the couple lived on the Bennett Family farm, where they raised their 2 sons and have continued to make their home. Phyllis was a homemaker and farmwife. Darrell was a lifelong farmer, active for over 60 years until his retirement. Mr. Bennett died on October 27, 2022. Phyllis was a past member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to country music and dancing, vegetable gardening and canning , collected dolls and bells and was a Green Bay Packer fan. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by 2 sons - Larry (Kelly) of Rochester, MN and Jeff (Deb) of Oronoco, MN; 6 grandchildren - Melissa Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Nathan Allen, Blake (Nicki) Jacobson, Amanda Jacobson, and Ashlyn Bennett and several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister - Edna Pitz and brother - Dick Trask.

A private family prayer service will take place on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Burial and a committal service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. A Celebration of Life for Phyllis and Darrell will be held from 12:30 to 3:00 P.M. at the Eagles Club in Rochester for family and friends with a lunch being served. The family wishes to thank the staff at Cottagewood Senior Communities for the compassionate care that Phyllis received while living in their community. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Phyllis are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.