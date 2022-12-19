The memorial service for Phyllis A. Podein, 84, a longtime Stewartville, MN, resident will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (December 22, 2022) at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville, MN. with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Mrs. Podein died on Saturday (December 17, 2022), from Alzheimer’s Disease at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN where she had been a resident since 2019.

Phyllis Ann Louks was born on August 18, 1938 in Fairmont, MN to Wilbur and Emma (Ficken) Louks. She moved with her family as a young girl to Stewartville, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1956. She was employed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester as a medical secretary. Phyllis was married on September 15, 1956 at the Stewartville United Methodist Church to Don K. Podein. Don was in the US Army and the newlyweds lived at Ft. Lewis in Olympia, WA until his discharge in 1958. They returned to Stewartville where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Phyllis was a homemaker and waitressed part-time at the Dutch Kitchen and the Fish House and Flame Restaurants in Stewartville. As her children grew, she was employed at Shop-ko and Mr. P’s in Rochester and drove at Grisim School Bus in Stewartville for a number of years. Don was employed as First National Bank president before opening Podein’s Equipment in Stewartville which he operated with his sons. In 1972 Phyllis and Don moved into the country on the edge of town where Phyllis mowed and landscaped their 10 acres. She was a longtime member of the Stewartville UMC where she volunteered with it’s Ladies activities. Phyllis and Don enjoyed traveling in their RV and went to Texas in the winter for many years. She enjoyed camping and swimming in the pool with family, gardening, going to garage sales and crafts. She enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Phyllis is survived by her husband - Don; 1 daughter and 2 sons - Mike(Cathy), Mark(Sally) and Beth Fanton (Ray Clayton) all of Stewartville; 5 grandchildren - Joy (Joshua) Harris, Joshua (Kayla) Podein, Ryan (Chris) Podein, Shelby(Kyle) Augustin and Collin (Kaylee) Fanton; 3 step-grandchildren - John (Jessica) Meek, Patti Brick, Lori (Dustin) Huerta; 7 great-grandchildren - Britt, Emily, Landon, Brook, Shelby, Kyle, Emerysn; 4 step great-grandchildren - Axel, Maverick, Tessa and Max; 1 brother - Dick (Ceil) Louks of Stewartville and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and their husbands - Myrna (Ed) Pirsig, Marilyn (Calvin) Ary, and 1 brother and his wife - Duke (Judy) Louks and a niece - Debbie Pirsig.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday (December 21) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes her body has been donated to the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Gift Program. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. www.griffin-gray.com.