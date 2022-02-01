Phyllis Anderson Kirchner

Phyllis Dorene Kirchner, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home in Rochester. She was born on August 7, 1938, on the family farm near Rose Creek, Minnesota to Gilbert and Grace (Golberg) Anderson. She graduated from Austin High School 1956 and was united in marriage to Charles Kirchner, her high school sweetheart and school bus mate. In 1962, they moved to a new home in Rochester where they raised their four children and several foster children and still currently reside. For many years, Phyllis worked at several retail stores including Sears, Dayton’s, and United Van Lines. During that time, she made many lifelong friends and won several sales awards.

Family, church, and community were important in Phyllis’ life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. She was the consummate hostess, welcoming everyone who came through their door with a big hug and a warm laugh. For many years, she served as an elections judge. She has been an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church since 1962 where Phyllis served in many leadership positions including WELCA president. For approximately 35 years, they maintained a residence at the Pioneer Club, Wabasha, MN, where they enjoyed boating, fishing and entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and her hands were never without knitting needles and yarn. It was her joy to make Prayer shawls for Bethel’s Prayer Shawl Ministry.

She is survived by husband, Charlie; two daughters, Barbara Kirchner, and Brenda Szuberski, both of Rochester; son, Gregory Kirchner (wife Rita) of Elgin, MN and son, Nicholas Kirchner of Duluth, MN.; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Zazzarino of Jacksonville, FL; 2 sisters-in-law, Colleen Kvasnicka (John) of Amado, AZ; Carol Anderson of Hayfield, MN, Judy Anderson of Kent, WA; brothers-in-law, Eugene Schatz of Byron, MN, Darrel Dalager of Savage, MN, Richard Horihan of Lanesboro, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and one son-in-law, Steven Szuberski.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 22, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Avenue SE, Rochester, MN with visitations Monday, February 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour before service at Bethel. A luncheon will be provided following the Service. Burial will be held later.

Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association and Bethel Lutheran Church Endowment.

