Phyllis Ann Helgemoe 89 of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House surrounded by family. Her body has been donated to Mayo Clinic for research.

Phyllis was born August 18, 1932 to Peter and Helen Merchelwitz in Winona, MN where she met and married Leonard “Skip” Helgemoe on November 24, 1951. They were married for 62 years.

Like her husband Skip, Phyllis had the grocery business in her blood. She worked at Erdmans Super Value managing the Health and Beauty Department, where she was affectionately known as the “Drug Lady”. She also worked in the Produce Department at Barlow Hy-Vee where she took conventional fruit and vegetable trays and turned them into master pieces.

Phyllis loved to play cards and took full advantage of her family and friends generosity. She loved going to the casino in Laughlin, NV where she was one of the few patrons who took more money home than she came with.

Phyllis was a one of a kind character who loved to laugh and will be sorely missed by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and her husband. She is survived by her children Steve (Nancy); of Crystal River, FL, Jeff (Jan) of Homer, AK, Debra Derby (Roger) of Rochester, MN, and Tony (Pam) of Rochester, MN, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A small celebration of Life will be held for the family.