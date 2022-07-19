Phyllis Elaine Lee

Phyllis Elaine (Bender) Lee passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022 at Austin Medical Mayo Hospital. Phyllis was born on her parents Carl and Leola (Stiech) Bender farm on May 5, 1931. She attended the Wykoff grade school and is a graduate of Wykoff High School.

Phyllis was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wykoff and worked at Libby’s Canning Factory. On February 14, 1981, Phyllis married Elmer Lee. Together they enjoyed their cabin which they built in Madison Lake, MN. Phyllis liked fishing, relaxing and enjoying the company of friends and relatives. Phyllis enjoyed baking, quilting and taking care of her grand and great-grand children.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Lee, her parents Carl and Leola Bender, siblings Art (Doris) Bender, Dorothy Lee, Wesley Bender, and Gwen (Kenneth) Ranum, Daughter Joyce Flink, and granddaughter Michelle Majewski.

Survivors include daughters, Judy (Donald) Jacobsen, Austin Minnesota, Sheila Blacketer, Rochester Minnesota, Shirley (Richard) Nelson, Austin Minnesota, sons, Edwin (Judy) Lee, Owatonna Minnesota, Dale (Julie) Lee, Madison Lake Minnesota, Dennis Lee, Waseca Minnesota, David (Brenda) Lee, Waseca Minnesota, 16 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday July 20, 2022 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, MN.

A memorial service will take place at 3:00pm at St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church in Austin on Thursday July 21, 2022 with visitation starting at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN after the service.

Memorials of your choosing are preferred to flowers.