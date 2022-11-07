Phyllis M. Folkert

Phyllis Marie Folkert, 87 of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022.

Phyllis worked in many area restaurants since 1949. She also worked for the Mayo Clinic Microbiology lab for 20 yrs. In her later years, she managed the American Legion kitchen and even sold pull tabs at the VFW club until finally retiring in 2020.

She will always be remembered for her quick wit and excellent cooking as well as her green thumb in the garden. She loved her adventures with the Red Hat Ladies and her winning at the casino was legendary.

Phyllis was born in Nelson, WI on December 24, 1934 to Elizabeth (Reitz) and Elles Carlson. She is survived by her 2 children, Carla Folkert (son-in-law Mitchell Shakour) of Keene, NH and Jeffery Folkert of Rochester. She was predeceased by spouse Jerome Folkert of Rochester and daughter, Jill (Folkert) Bopp of Forman, ND. Jill’s husband Lyle Bopp continues to be a treasured son-in-law. Her 8 grandchildren were her pride and joy, Samantha ( Bopp) and Chris McEntee of Grand Forks, ND, Zachary (Diana) Bopp of East Grand Forks, MN, Josie (Bopp) and Michael Lough of Minneapolis, Beau (Cassie) Bopp of Alexandria, MN, Jarvis Bopp of Springfield, Missouri, Gabriel Shakour of the world, Lili Shakour of Sheridan, WY and Sebastian Torres of Rochester. Much to her delight she was also blessed with 9 great grandchildren.

Phyllis was sadly predeceased by her parents, her sisters and brother, Lavine Donnelly of Jefferson City, WI, Margaret Brandt of Wabasha, MN and Robert Carlson of Chesapeake Beach, MD. She will be missed by all including many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her beloved cat Puffer will also miss her lap.

No funeral will be held. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 3-6 PM at the VFW in Rochester, all are welcome to share memories of Phyllis. Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be sent to Paws and Claws Humane Society (https://www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/donate/) or your local homeless shelter.

