Phyllis M. Heath

Phyllis Heath passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Rochester Rehab and Living Center, where she had resided for 4 ½ years with Alzheimer’s.

Phyllis was born Phyllis Margaret Patrie, on October 6, 1928, in North Adams, Massachusetts, the first child of Albert and Bessie Patrie. She graduated Pro Merito from Williamstown, MA High School in 1946. She worked as a book keeper for several years, and played piano for a Polka Band and organ for 2 local churches.

She met Gordon Heath on a blind date in Nov 1946, and they were married at Pownal, VT Methodist Church on Jan 15, 1949. Gordon and Phyllis lived in Troy, NY until Gordon graduated college in June of 1951 and was hired by IBM, at which time they moved to Endicott, NY and started a family. She had a great love of gardening and served as the president of the Endwell Garden Club for many years. She was a devoted mother and volunteered with her children’s Scouting, choir, church, and school activities. In 1962 the family moved to Rochester, MN, and Phyllis continued her volunteer activities. She was member of Christ United Methodist Church for 60 years, and was very active teaching Sunday School and helping in the nursery. She became an Olmsted County Master Gardener and taught gardening to children at Riverside Elementary School and the Rochester Boys and Girls Club. In 1983 she graduated from Rochester Community College with a certification in Early Childhood Care and Education, which she used to teach children through Rochester Community Education for 25 years. Phyllis loved camping with her family, beginning in the Adirondacks with a tent and growing into a travel trailer that took them to 35 states and many national parks, and later a large 5th wheel trailer they used to visit family in Vermont. Phyllis loved writing poems and left her family with a legacy of poetry about their family adventures.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother Bessie Lois Senecal, her father Albert Patrie, her step father Edgar Senecal, and her sisters Patricia Ann Ostrander and Jeanne Clare Quinn.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gordon Heath, son Gary Heath (Mavis), and her daughters Susan Roemerman (Mike) and Sandra Shirk/Heath, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Thrive Childcare and Family Resource Center in Rochester, MN.

