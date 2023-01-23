Phyllis Marie Thompson

Phyllis Marie (Fjerstad) Thompson, 78, of Mantorville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Rock Dell, MN on April 25, 1944, to Harold and Lucille (Jorgenson) Fjerstad and graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1962.

Phyllis married her husband David Thompson at St. John’s Lutheran Church on November 10, 1962, in Kasson, MN. They were one of the last weddings performed in the old church. One of her wishes was to be able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary which she did with her family. David and Phyllis lived several years in Florida and Texas while David was in the Navy. They wintered in Texas and Arizona for many years and met many new friends. Phyllis was a stay-at-home mom because she felt it was important for her children’s lives. She was a big believer in the word of God and the Bible. She was a very loving wife and mother and above all she loved her family.

Phyllis was a class reunion organizer and union treasurer for the class of 1962. She was part of the Lunch Bunch Group (formerly Red Hats). She worked for her husband as his secretary for many years. She was a home health aide for Recover Health for five years where she enjoyed caring for others. Phyllis was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kasson, MN where she taught Sunday school, served on council, lutefisk committee, Rachel’s Circle, helped in the office, greeter, usher, and delivered meals on wheels. Phyllis took pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had many friends and family in the area and enjoyed getting together for lunches, coffee, and long visits.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 60 years. Her children Bill (Jennifer) Thompson of Byron, MN, Brian (Melanie) Thompson of Mankato, MN, Heather Paulson (Davin Maki) of Big Lake, MN, Aaron (Sonja) Thompson of Kasson, MN. Twelve grandchildren Eric and Emily Thompson, Rylee and Reagan Thompson, Nathan, Jessica, Alex Paulson, Lauren Asprey, Brandon Myrom, Avery, Mitchell and Megan Thompson. Six great grandchildren Maddy and Haven Asprey, Rory and Bellamy Myrom, Baby boy Asprey and Baby Girl Paulson to come this spring. Four siblings Marilyn (Howard) Wilson, Diane (Doug) Martin, Randy (Wanda) Fjerstad and Susan (Patrick) Hofschulte. She is also survived by her very special friend and double first cousin Ardis Grovdahl.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, David’s parents William and Margaret Thompson, Brother-in-laws, Walter (Tommy) Thompson and Gene DeBusk.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4-7pm at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 801 7th St SE, Kasson, MN and one hour prior to the service at church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 301 8th Avenue NW, Kasson, MN with Pastor Mary Kay officiating.