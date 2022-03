Aug. 23, 1922 - March 5, 2022

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Phyllis Nesler, 99, Dover, Minn., died Saturday, March 5, in Whitewater Health Services.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services in St. Charles.