Prem Deep (Premlata Deep Khosla), 100, passed away on November 24, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Rochester, Minnesota.

Prem was born August 2, 1922 in Lahore, India. She obtained Master’s degrees in English and Hindi. She moved to the US in July, 1969.

Over her career, Prem worked as a principal of a high school, a teacher, and for the United States Information Service (Voice of America). Following her retirement, she moved from Boston to Rochester in order to be near her son and his family, and was very active in community service. She worked with AmeriCorps, formed a group of senior citizens to inspire them for independent living, including forming “Walk and Eat Buddies” where the group walked and went for a meal together every week, taught Vietnamese immigrants to read, speak, and write English, helped educate businesses and service groups about diversity and reducing prejudice, and participated in numerous other community activities. In recognition of her efforts, she received the 2005 Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen award at the State Fair from Governor Tim Pawlenty.

Prem loved people and had many friends wherever she lived. On August 14, 2022, she celebrated her 100th birthday together with her friend, Margaret, who also turned 100, in a gathering at Fontaine Towers.

Prem is survived by her son (Sundeep Khosla), daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Deep family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandfinefh.com.