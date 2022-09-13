Nov. 25, 1957 - Sept. 12, 2022

FOUNTAIN, Minn. - Preston McKeon, 64, Fountain, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 12, in Fountain.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Wykoff, Minn. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wykoff. Pastor Michael Harman will officiate. Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.

