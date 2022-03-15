R. Steve Ulwelling, 83 of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away at the Stacyville Nursing Home on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Raymond Steven “Steve” was born August 3, 1938 in Rose Creek, Minnesota to Albert and Anna (Bongard) Ulwelling. Steve was a graduate of Rose Creek High School and went on to attend junior college in Austin.

On April 4, 1959 he was united in marriage to Genevieve Ann Theobald at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Steve and Jen raised their family of four and farmed on Ulwelling family farm in Rose Creek. Steve was a third generation dairy farmer, and now his daughter and son-in-law will be continuing as the fourth generation to live on the family farm. He was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he sang in the church choir. He also volunteered his time at the Southland Food Shelf, and was a member of the Cedar River Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Hope Loecher; siblings Elizabeth (Vernon) Schaefer, Albert (Lillian) Ulwelling and Joan (Paul) Doherty.

Steve is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Jen Ulwelling of Adams; children Kent (Kim) Ulwelling of Rose Creek, Ted Ulwelling of North Dakota, Ann Ulwelling (Paul Feenstra) of Austin, Jane (Jeff) Loecher of Adams; 9 grandchildren Kristine (Bryan) Briggs, Matt (April) Ulwelling, Karsen (Paige) Ulwelling, Cierra Ulwelling, Carl Ulwelling, Ben (Natalie) Loecher, Drew (Hannah) Loecher, Maddison (Brady) Reuter, Blake Loecher; 16 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elaine (Adrian) Gerber, Mary Jane Theobald, Alice (Les) Kiefer; nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 19th at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, March 18th at the Adams Funeral Home, and will continue on Saturday morning for one hour prior to Mass the church.