Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18, of Zumbrota, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Rachel was born April 22, 2004 in Rochester, MN to Barney and Laura (Shelton) Nesseth. She was a recent graduate of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School and was planning to leave for Concordia College, where she would major in Biochemistry and compete on Concordia’s Track and Field team. In school, Rachel was full of energy and was active in band, choir, chamber choir, and theater. She would often play her flute and sing at church, where she was also involved in the Emmanuel Lutheran youth group. Along with her musical talents, Rachel was a Member of the National Honor Society and was a Board Scholar. Rachel also excelled in track as a sprinter and hurdler. She enjoyed being a member of the volleyball team. Her love of dance brought her to Triton where she was captain of the dance team and met friends that quickly became family. Rachel was also an officer for band and choir and was a school board representative for student council. She was the first student from Kenyon-Wanamingo to receive the Region 1A TripleA Award. She was also a 4-H member, a 4-H camp counselor, and earned multiple trips to state with her horse, Fortune. Rachel was a radiant light. Her love of Jesus was obvious. She was known for her smile and her genuine heart and was always encouraging to others with her positive spirit. Anyone that knew her knew she was uniquely Rachel.

Rachel is survived by her parents, Barney and Laura Nesseth of Zumbrota; brother, Alec Nesseth of Zumbrota; paternal grandparents, Darrell and Lovey Nesseth; maternal grandmother, Lenora Shelton; uncles, Leo Nesseth, Micky (Betty) Nesseth, Bruce (Theresa) Shelton; Aunts, Karen (David) VanderKaay, Gianna (Ken) Keating and cousins, Jason Nesseth, Jynnylee Nesseth, Rowdy (Aly) VanderKaay, Jacinda (Brett) Bainum and Shelbi (Nathan) Eggerss. Rachel was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jimmy Shelton.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Holden Lutheran Church, 6949 30th Ave. Blvd, Kenyon, MN 55946. Visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 PM Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel, 1475 Jefferson Dr. Zumbrota, MN 55992 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Lyle Aadahl will be officiating with burial at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Aspelund, MN. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com