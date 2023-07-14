Raleigh “Obe” Obenchain

Raleigh Peter (“Obe”) Obenchain, 94, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away July 10, 2023 at Olmsted Medical Center Hospital.

Raleigh was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on March 10, 1929 to John Henry Obenchain Jr. and Emma Hegenbart.

In 1932, Raleigh and his three siblings were surrendered to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children orphanage in Owatonna when, during the Great Depression, his parents, who just had a fourth child, could no longer afford to feed the family. Raleigh, his younger sister, and his older brother became wards of the state. From age 3 to 15, Raleigh lived in Cabin 11 with about 30 other boys ages 6 to 14, including his older brother John.

The orphanage closed when Raleigh was age 15. He was taken in by rural Lewiston couple Gerhardt and Frieda Beilke who treated him like family. He worked on their farm and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1947 and was drafted by the Army in 1952 and stationed in Alaska.

Upon return from service Raleigh took dance lessons at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Rochester where he met Wanda Ronnenberg. The two married in 1960 and the couple made their home in Rochester with Raleigh working at IBM for 35 years.

Raleigh is survived by his daughter Ann of Lyons, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda, his parents, his brothers John Obenchain, Robert (Milton Strasburg), sister Bessy (Bettie Johnston), and the Beilkes.

He will be remembered for his positive outlook on life, his quick wit and love of playing cards, solving jigsaw puzzles, reading, stamp collecting, and in earlier years, gardening. He was a kind, gentle, and beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Olmsted Medical Center Hospital for their care and kindness to Raleigh, especially the Advanced Wound Healing Clinic and the social services teams.

The memorial service for Raleigh will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service.

Memorials are suggested to the OMC Regional Foundation at https://www.omcregionalfoundation.org/foundation/

