Ralph Capelle

Ralph David Capelle, 73, of Spring Valley, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, of a heart attack.

Born Aug. 15, 1949, to Raymond and Evelyn Capelle, he graduated from Spring Valley High School and later studied to become a journeyman carpenter.

On Oct. 23, 1982, Ralph married his best friend and the love of his life, the former Aleta Freimark, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley. He built a life with his “bride,” his “lady,” and his “Good Hearted Woman,” as he lovingly referred to her, and they spent nearly every spare minute with one another over their nearly 40 years of marriage.

He started Capelle Construction and later owned and operated Rosewood Building and Remodeling for many years.

Ralph enjoyed many years of hunting deer and pheasants – including with Aleta during their honeymoon.

He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was always up for a good board game or card game – and he played to win. Trash talk, insults and a lot of laughs were all part of the fun.

He also looked forward to regular vacations with family, especially those with a good ocean view. Nothing compared to his wide grin when “The Originals” (Ralph, Aleta, Autumn and Amanda) set out for a top-down convertible cruise from Phoenix to Sedona last spring.

Ralph had a special connection with his grandchildren and daughters, and they were his greatest pride and joy. His gentle spirit, honest heart, and loving nature was felt by everyone around him.

In retirement, Ralph enjoyed watching old Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He also enjoyed watching the Vikings (more so on the rare occasion they won). He loved driving his Can Am. He always looked forward to weekly visits to “The Shed” where he shared laughs and beverages with good friends.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 1, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at Five Wynds Event Center in Spring Valley. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. Ignatius.

Survivors include his wife, Aleta; daughters, Autumn (Brad) Hoag and Amanda (Nils) Wahlander; granddaughters Kennedy, Cadence and Isla, and grandson Anders; brothers Robert (Marcy), Richard (Janie), Ronald (Sue), Jerry, John (Diane), Donald (Carmen) and Keith (Jan) Capelle; sisters Lois (Gary, deceased) Boelter and Mary (Tom) Gorman; and many nieces and nephews.

No one enjoyed leveling unexpected wisecracks and making others laugh more than our “Ralphie.” He will be forever missed by us all.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com