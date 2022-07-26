Ralph E. McClaflin, 83, of Byron, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester surrounded by family. Ralph was born in Valley City, North Dakota on May 17, 1939 to Gilbert and Bertha McClaflin.

Ralph lived a long, happy life filled with many good memories alongside his wife, Cathy, of 61 years. He served as the Executive Baker at Yellowstone National Park and went on to retire as a chef for the Holiday Inn South after over 30 years of employment. After retirement, Ralph spent his time traveling around the U.S., wintering in Texas for 12 years and Arizona for 6 years, riding horses, cooking, gardening, baking, camping, and spending time with his family. If he wasn’t doing one of these things, you could find him at Otto’s BS’ing over a cup of coffee and a donut. Another place he would sneak off to was the casino, which you would only know if the day was a winner. Anyone that was blessed to meet Ralph gained a loyal friend, or at least a good laugh and a few frooties. To know him was to love him, and he will be dearly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Hegge) McClaflin; his sister, Faye Huber; his children, James (Lougene) McClaflin, David (Kim McGurren) McClaflin, and Michelle (Michael) Mikkalson; his grandchildren, Dustin (Brianne) McClaflin, Bruce (Kayla) McClaflin, Hannah (Spencer) Feldman, Layton (Savanna Fonkert) Mikkalson, Taylor (Tanner) Gustafson, Tasha (Gene Mueller) McClaflin, Aylisha (Tizoc) Ness; his step-grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Snow, Erin Mikkalson; his great-grandchildren, Piper, Marek, Tripp, and Teagan McClaflin, and Liam Gustafson; step great-grandchildren, Logan and Evan Snow, Gabby, Keegan, and Jack Mikkalson; and his many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Gilbert, William, Edward, and James Allen McClaflin.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Father Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery.