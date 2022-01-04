Ramona (Radermacher) Digre, was born 1943 in Madison, MN to Leo and Amanda (Ruggenbuck) Radermacher. She graduated from Madison Public High School in 1961, having attended St Michaels grade school and an all girls private high school in Mankato, MN. Following graduation, she entered College of Saint Benedict, St Joseph, MN and completed a Fine Arts BA degree in Sociology and Social Work Sequence BA degree. She later went on to complete a Masters of Science Counseling degree, focusing on licensure in Substance Abuse at Winona State University.

Ramona was the youngest of seven, born and raised on a farm. The family later moved into the local town Madison, MN and opened a shoe repair shop, selling Red Wing Shoes.

In 1966, Ramona married Ron Digre (deceased 2011), whose family also resided in Madison, MN. The two then resided in Moorhead, MN for approximately three years and later moved to Rochester MN in 1969. Ron and Ramona had one deceased daughter, Amanda Lou, and four sons. Steve Digre and two grandchildren, Oliver and Danyka, Brad (Elise) Digre and three grandchildren Jacob, Thomas and Daniel, Mark (Stacy) Digre and two grandchildren, Alex and Sylvia, and Jeff (Monica) Digre and two grandchildren Leif and Layla.

Over the years, Ramona worked as a social worker, religious education teacher, counselor, phlebotomist, payroll assistant, day care provider and retailer. Ramona also volunteered in Mayo Hospice, Parents Anonymous, Victim Services, Interfaith Hospitality, Sunday Dinner for the Homeless, Dorothy Day, Birthright and Church, Civic and Symphony Chorale choirs. Ramona was a lay member of the Secular Franciscan order for over 35 years, and attended their family’s Pax Christi Church’s Bible study group. Ramona also shared her time with the persons in the County Detention Center as well as Families of Prisoners.

Ramona cherished anytime, travel or ongoing daily living with husband, sons and their families relative and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Pax Christi, 4135 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11am-12pm gathering, 12pm funeral followed by lunch in the church basement. Memorials can be made to a humanitarian cause, arts for young women or to Catholic efforts.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Digre family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com