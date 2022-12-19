Randy E. Merry, 69, of rural Spring Valley, MN, died unexpectedly on Friday (December 16, 2022) of natural causes at his home.

Randy was born on May 20, 1953 in Waterloo, IA to William and Shirley (Beard) Merry. He grew up in Waterloo, attended schools there, graduating from West HS in 1971. He attended MN Bible College in Rochester where he met Margaret (Peggy) Atchison. They were married on August 25, 1973 in LaCrosse, WI. Randy later attended Rochester Vocational Technical College where he earned a degree as an electronics technician. The couple lived in Rochester, where they raised their sons and lived for over 25 years. Randy was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital/Mayo Clinic for over 35 years, working in facilities & equipment maintenance and eventually as a certified biomedical technician in their ICU/cardiac monitoring department until his retirement in 2018. Randy and Peggy were past members of Meadow Park Church of Christ in Rochester. In 2000 they moved to rural Spring Valley to a hobby farm. They became active members of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville where Randy participated in Men’s Bible Study, served as an elder and participated with the projection team for worship services. Even as a young boy Randy had a mechanical curiosity and natural skill. He built a color TV and his family’s first computer from kits. He assembled model rockets from kits and Pinewood Derby cars with his sons. He loved music, playing his guitars, singing and listening to KFSI 92.9, was a Jim Croce fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was always willing and able to help family and friends fix and maintain anything. In his retirement years he loved to travel. He loved and was dedicated to his Lord Jesus Christ, spending many hours daily in personal Bible study.

Randy is survived by his wife Peggy; sons Joel (Vanessa) of Shorewood, MN and Paul of Rochester, MN; grandsons Bruce and Jon-Paul; brother Dan (Janet) Merry of Granger, IA; sisters Diane (David) Peters of White Bear Lake, MN, Karen (Stephen) Seko of Downers Grove, IL and Sharon Geltz of Cedar Falls, IA; 17 nieces and nephews; 35 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Michael Geltz and niece Allyson Merry.

The funeral service for Randy will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday (January 5, 2023) at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville with Pastor Andrew Langseth officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) at Grace Evangelical Free Church and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday morning. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Randy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.