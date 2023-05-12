Randy Fisher

Randolph “Randy” Thomas Fisher passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The first of seven children born to Frank and DeLorice Fisher, Randy was born on September 19, 1949, in Winona, MN. He spent his early childhood with his family in NE Rochester and attended Jefferson School until he moved to a school in Faribault for specialized care. A determined hard worker, he returned to the Rochester area and worked in various restaurants as a dishwasher and kitchen helper until he moved to Owatonna and worked at the Happy Chef for several years. After moving to Albert Lea, he worked at Trails Truck Stop and then Cedar Valley Services until his retirement in 2021. Randy lived independently for several years before moving into Elm Homes, a supervised living service, in Albert Lea.

One of Randy’s great loves was semi-trucks. His employment at Happy Chef and Trailways gave him the opportunity to connect with truckers, who he also chatted with on his CB radio. He favored listening to pop music, especially his favorite Open House Party. He cherished his family and the time they spent together dearly. Always a devoted big brother and uncle, Randy visited them all over the country, including Colorado, Nebraska, and Virginia, and spent many holidays with his sister, Shari, and her family in the Rochester area. Known to many as a social butterfly, Randy enjoyed being out and about. He was involved in the community and participated in many SLS activities, classes, and events. He met challenges head on and his can-do attitude taught us not be defined by our limitations.

Left to cherish Randy’s memory are his six siblings, Anita Mullins, Shari (Norm) Nesler, Phyllis (Larry) Choate, Kelly Fisher, Steve (Kathryn) Fischer, and Jay (Carri) Fisher, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who all thought the world of Randy.

He is preceded in death by his mother, DeLorice Patterson; father, Frank Fisher; and brothers in law, Randy Zirbes and Bill Mullins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elm homes for their years of care and love. Randy found so much comfort in your care and companionship and we are all so grateful for you.

Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11AM, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea with an informal visitation one hour prior and fellowship lunch to follow; Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating.

Interment will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 2PM at Grandview Memorial Gardens, located in Rochester, MN. A reception at Shar’s Country Palace to follow.