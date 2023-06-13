Randy Joseph Michael, 67, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Randy was born on May 11, 1956 in Rochester, Minnesota to George and Marie (Heaser) Michael. He was the fifth of five children and the only son. He was deeply loved by his parents and his sisters.

After the death of his parents, Randy transitioned to living in a group home provided by Bear Creek Services. Randy enjoyed forming friendships with the other residents and the staff. He has lived at several homes provided by Bear Creek and received good care at all of them.

In 1977, Randy began working at ABC Ability Building Community. ABC provided Randy a wonderful work environment, where he formed many friendships with coworkers and staff. He worked 40 hours a week for many of his years with ABC. When ABC resumed operations after the Covid pandemic, Randy worked two days a week. He was recognized at an ABC banquet in October of 2022 for 45 years of service.

Randy loved the opportunity to attend Camp Courage every summer. Is was one event that he looked forward to every year.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Marie, sisters, Donna Wermerskirchen and Mary Lynn Seitz, nephew and nieces and great-nephews. Randy is survived by his sisters, Sharon McDougall of Hastings, MN and Candace Udey of St. Paul, MN. Randy is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Co-Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist Church, 11 4th Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of the mass. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon will be officiating with interment at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences or special memories may be shared at www.mackenfuneralhome.com