July 15, 1957 - Jan. 25, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Randy R. Hollister, 64, Rochester, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, in St. Mary’s Hospital from complications of covid.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.