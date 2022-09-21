We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Raúl Eduardo Espinosa

Published September 21, 2022 12:33 PM
Raúl Eduardo Espinosa, retired Mayo Clinic Consultant in Neurology, of Rochester, MN, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born June 15, 1927 in Guaduas, Colombia to Jorge and Maria de Jesus (Bernal) Espinosa. He obtained his MD degree in 1954 from the Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia, and came to the United States in 1955 as a resident in pathology at Atlantic City Hospital, Atlantic City, N.J. In 1957, he married Agnes M. Füger in New York City, NY. He came to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN that year as a fellow in neurology, joined the Staff in 1961, and retired in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, son Raúl (Joan), of Rochester, MN, daughter Helena (Marc), of Stillwater, MN, and daughter Elizabeth (Álvaro), of Wayland, MA, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother. His wit, intellect, and unconditional kindness will be missed by many.

A private burial is planned. Memorials should be directed to Catholic Charities USA or Catholic Relief Services. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

